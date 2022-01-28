Nine serious injuries on Irish roads for every traffic death

The sheer scale and devastating long-lasting impact of serious injuries on Irish roads has been laid bare by new research.

There were nine serious injuries on Irish roads for every one road death between 2017 and 2020, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) data found, totalling 5,037 people.

Pedestrians, motorcyclists, and cyclists accounted for over half of all serious injuries, the highest injury rates were recorded in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Kildare and Limerick, and traumatic brain injury was the most common injury type.

While an average of six drivers are seriously injured for every one driver death, 25 cyclists are seriously injured for every cyclist fatality.

The research also showed that 63% of drivers who suffered from serious injuries were male, whereas over half (55%) of passengers who suffered serious injuries were female. The research was presented at the RSA's annual academic lecture.

Professor Aine Carroll, Professor of Healthcare Integration and Improvement at UCD, and a consultant in rehabilitation medicine at the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH), said an analysis of NRH admissions statistics found that three in four injuries from road traffic collisions from 2014 to 2018 were traumatic brain injuries.

“Traumatic brain injuries are life-altering, and often require years of intense rehabilitation," she said.

I have seen first-hand the devastating cognitive and physical consequences serious injuries have for these patients and their day-to-day lives.

“Serious injuries affect not just the victim of the road traffic incident, they can also be life-changing for their families, their friends and their communities.”

Dr Letty Aarts, of the SWOV Institute for Road Safety Research in the Netherlands, said EU research has shown that three-quarters of serious injury victims have not fully recovered from their injuries after three years, with up to one-third suffering from lifelong disabilities.

They also face cognitive and psychological challenges, with many left with pain, fatigue, financial difficulties and PTSD, changing lives forever, she said.

Hildegarde Naughton, the minister of state at the Department of Transport, said the government's new road safety strategy aims to slash road deaths and serious injuries by half by 2030.

RSA chief executive, Sam Waide, said they are planning several reports on serious injuries in individual road user groups to help deliver on those targets, starting soon.