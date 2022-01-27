Paschal Donohoe defends decision to award €294k salary to top civil servant

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has strongly defended the Government's decision to award a €294,000 salary to the top civil servant in the Department of Health.

It comes after Robert Watt, the secretary-general of the Department of Health, confirmed he had taken an €81,000 pay increase.

The pay bump brought his salary to €292,000, however, Mr Watt had temporarily waived the increase last year.

The Irish Examiner this week revealed that Mr Watt received a further pay rise of nearly €3,000 last October, meaning his salary now stands at €294,920.

Asked about the significant wage increase, Mr Donohoe said the Government felt a higher salary was needed to attract the best person for the job, which was filled by Mr Watt in April of last year.

Mr Donohoe said he wanted to "make the case" as to why the Government decided that an €81,000 increase for the role was justified.

"The context of the time is the Department of Health was fundamental to the operation and health of our country, not to mention our economy.

"At that point in time, we did not have the secretary-general in place. If I look at the changes that we have made, if I look at where we are from a vaccination programme point of view, if I look at where we are from a testing point of view, the Department of Health has been central to that. So the reason why the Government felt a higher salary was needed for that role is we believed that role and that department was essential to where our public and economic health are now."

He said the Department of Health would continue to face significant issues in the coming months and years, further justifying Mr Watt's rate of pay.

"We have so many other challenges that we're going to need to rise to from a public health point of view."

Mr Donohoe told RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne programme: "I understand why this would be a cause of public concern and why you're raising the issue with me, but the case I'm making here is the HSE and the Department of Health are central to where we have been with the pandemic and will be central to getting to where we are in the coming years with the ability of our economy to go back to work and with the health of our country."

Mr Watt had come under pressure in recent days to clarify whether he is now taking the pay hike.