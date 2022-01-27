Man 40s, killed in Meath crash

Man 40s, killed in Meath crash

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 10:20
Greg Murphy

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s was killed in a car crash in Co Meath.

The single-vehicle incident happened shortly before 8.30pm on Wednesday at Cruicerath near Donore.

The driver of the vehicle received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead.

There were no passengers in the car and no other injuries were reported.

The man's body was taken to the mortuary at Navan Hospital where a post-mortem is expected to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly motorists who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time of the crash, to contact Ashbourne Garda Station 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

