Nphet: One in 10 had Covid-19 earlier this month

Up to one-tenth of the population was infected with Covid-19 earlier this month, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The latest published minutes of the Nphet meeting held on January 6 suggest that “between 1 in 10 and 1 in 20 of the population are likely to be infected” at that time.

Some 79% of the infections notified in the two weeks from December 22 involved people aged younger than 45. Just 4% were in people aged over 65.

However, the minutes note on a number of occasions that the early indicators regarding the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were that the symptoms of the newer disease were “less severe”.

The news comes as a further 5,605 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed this evening, along with 4,809 positive antigen tests registered on the online HSE portal. A further 49 deaths were reported in the past week.

In the aftermath of the January 6 meeting, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan wrote to the Minister for Health to say that the restrictions in place across the country should remain until the end of the month, a decision which was eventually reversed following the subsequent meeting of Nphet last week.

The January 6 meeting meanwhile discussed the issue of how many hospitalisations at the time, noted as being Covid-related, involved people whose admission was for a reason other than the virus.

The minutes note that “the experience on the ground” indicated that roughly half of those being admitted to hospital at the time were for conditions other than Covid, and the virus was “incidental" for those admissions.

However, Nphet also discussed the need for “age-specific hospitalisation” data, which had not been available since December 22, particularly given the entire cohort of children aged under five had no access to vaccinations.

“Attention was drawn to emerging international reports on paediatric hospitalisations and it was emphasised that this should be closely monitored over the coming months given that younger children remain unvaccinated, and that the Omicron variant may be capable of causing significant levels of infections in younger age groups,” they note.

Separately, NPHET discussed revised advice surrounding mask mandates, on foot of ongoing discussion nationally regarding the need for safer masks in the face of Omicron.

FFFP2, or K95, masks offer up to 25 times the protection of the standard issue medical grade mask, which are currently issued for those attending for Covid PCR testing.

However, NPHET pointed out a number of issues with the superior quality mask, including that they “do not work as effectively for people with facial hair”.

NPHET agreed that one grade of mask should not be made mandatory over another, with such a recommendation being likely to be “difficult to implement”.

