Man, 20s, killed in Meath crash

A man in his 20s has been killed after a single-vehicle crash in Co Meath.
The collision happened shortly after 10.30pm on Tuesday on the L5068 just off the N2 at Knockmahon near Slane.
The driver of the car received treatment when emergency services attended the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.
There was no one else in the car at the time of the crash and no other injuries were reported.
His body was removed to Navan where a post-mortem is expected to take place.
The road remains closed this morning a forensic examination and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly drivers who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station 046 9036100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.