9,218 new Covid cases confirmed as group to examine Ireland's pandemic response

9,218 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by officials at the Department of Health.

4,006 of the new cases were recorded through PCR testing while the other 5,212 were confirmed through positive antigen tests registered on the HSE portal.

As of 8am this morning, there were 824 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, down from Monday's total of 885.

79 Covid patients were being treated in intensive care this morning, an increase of three on yesterday's figure.

Expert group established to identify lessons from pandemic

Meanwhile, the Government has announced the establishment of an expert group to help identify lessons from the public health components of the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan, announced the move this afternoon.

The Ministers said the group was created with a view towards strengthening health protection in general, while also identifying ways in which to improve future pandemic preparedness.

The group, which will be chaired by Professor Hugh Brady, President-designate of Imperial College London, current Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Bristol and former President of University College Dublin, will also be tasked with identifying lessons from international best practice.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly announced the establishment of the expert group this afternoon. File Picture: Damien Storan

"While Ireland continues to respond to the ongoing challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important to learn lessons both from the Irish and international public health response to Covid," Mr Donnelly said this afternoon.

"This can ensure the development of a fast, dynamic and agile, integrated and intelligence-led public health response to future health threats, while also ensuring that we have a fit for purpose model of public health which promotes and protects public health in its broadest sense and which makes best use of data and evidence."

The group will hold its initial meeting before the end of this month and will produce a final report to be submitted to the Health Minister by the middle of the year.