Putting children in adult psychiatric wards 'is a symptom of State failure'  

The Children’s Ombudsman has warned that proposed changes to mental health legislation do not go far enough to prioritise the voices and rights of children being admitted to inpatient facilities.

During an Oireachtas sub-committee on mental health, Dr Niall Muldoon welcomed the publication of the General Scheme of the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill 2021, but voiced concerns about particular provisions concerning children.

The Ombudsman warned the scheme could effectively legislate for the care of children in adult inpatient facilities. The scheme proposes that children be cared for and treated in an age-appropriate environment “in so far as practicable”.

“That the scheme permits the admission of children to adult inpatient facilities is a symptom of a systemic failure on the part of the State,” he said.

Sometimes the best service that we can offer them [children] is an adult psychiatric ward, which is scary at the best of times. We cannot allow that to happen anymore.

"If we continue with the way it is, we will actually be legislating it into practice… the fact that we don't have enough beds is not an excuse anymore. As far as I'm concerned, we need to put those resources into place,” he said.

Dr Muldoon suggested that instead, a zero-tolerance approach should be taken to the treatment of children in adult facilities, and the phrase “in so far as practicable” be removed.

Specific guidelines for children

The scheme introduces for the first time specific guidelines for children. It provides that the best interests of the child should be treated as the primary consideration guiding decisions of mental healthcare professionals and the courts.

The Ombudsman said this needed to be strengthened, to include specific factors to be considered in determining the best interests of the child, taking into account relevant international human rights standards.

The scheme also provides that children aged 16 years and older can consent to or refuse their admission to a facility, with a presumption that they have capacity to do so.

The Ombudsman expressed “significant concerns” about proposals for under 16s, where the admission of the child will be deemed voluntary on the basis of the consent of the child’s parents (or person(s) acting in loco parentis).

“We are concerned that the use of a purely age-based approach in respect of treatment for those under 16 does not actually have sufficient regard to the evolving capacities of children, with regards to making decisions about their own mental health and treatment,” said Ombudsman policy officer Diego Castillo.

He suggested that determining children’s capacity to consent on a case-by-case basis, rather than by age, could be more appropriate, as is the practice in other jurisdictions such as Canada.