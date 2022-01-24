8,309 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

8,309 new cases of Covid-19 have been conformed this evening by officials at the Department of health.

3,692 of the cases were recorded through PCR testing today, while 4,347 were confirmed through a positive antigen test registered on the HSE portal on Sunday.

As of 8am this morning, there were 885 people hospitalised with the virus, up from Sunday's total of 845.

76 patients were being treated in intensive care units this morning, an increase of six.

Meanwhile, the HSE’s chief operations officer has said that Covid is continuing to impact hospital waiting lists and that efforts to them will require a “whole of the health service” response involving private hospitals and the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF).

"It has not gone away from a health service perspective," said Dr Anne O'Connor.

“We have three times the waiting lists in hospitals.

"We can't ignore the fact that we still have Covid in our hospitals, and we still have very high numbers of people coming to our emergency departments," she said.

"So even today, we're very, very high. We're as high now as we were in the bad flu season two years ago in terms of our unscheduled care."

HSE chief clinical officer, Dr Anne O'Connor. File Picture: Leah Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Ms O'Connor said some inroads had been made with inpatient waiting lists being reduced from 81,000 to 75,500, and the number on the waiting lists for colonoscopies and other scopes - an important diagnostic tool - had reduced from 36,000 to 27,000.

She also said that outpatient waiting lists had been reduced by 41,000 to 617,000.

“We are working with the NTPF, to look at how we can reduce those numbers,” she told RTÉ Radio’s News at One this afternoon.

She said the NTPF would be used to improve waiting lists as the HSE did not want to see them grow.

“This will require a whole of health service response,” she said.

Ms O’Connor also pointed out that 8,000 healthcare staff remained absent from work because of Covid. She said some sites were “struggling” and finding it difficult to get back to elective work.

She said private hospitals were now working closely with the HSE, and had been “agile” in their response, providing 1600 bed days.

However, she said the safety net agreement, drawn up during the pandemic, remained in place and that the HSE would continue to access services in this way until a new strategic agreement was put in place.

Earlier, 3,932 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland.

One death was also recorded during in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

371 patients were in Northern Irish hospitals with the virus this afternoon - down 23 from yesterday.