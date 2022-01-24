Rising fuel prices could see commuters spending hundreds more as they return to offices

Workers set for a return to the office this week can expect a hefty increase in fuel costs compared to their pre-pandemic commute, potentially setting them back hundreds of euro this year.

New figures from the AA reveal that average petrol and diesel prices reached 170.3 cents and 160.5 cents per litre respectively this month. This compares to averages of 134.5 cents and 129.8 cents per litre in February 2020 – the last full month of office working before Covid-19 locked down the country.

With petrol increasing by more than 35 cents and diesel by 30 cents in that period, workers will be faced with a 27% increase in petrol prices and a 24% rise in diesel costs should their daily drive to and from the office return.

This means that a 60km commute – the distance from Charleville to Cork City – will cost motorists more than €2,600 a year in petrol at current prices, an increase of almost €550 compared to pre-pandemic rates.

For diesel cars, this comes to more than €2,000 a year, almost €395 more than the February 2020 cost. Weekly, current prices will see 60km commuters spend €56.61 in petrol or €44.88 in diesel – an increase of about €12 and €8 respectively.

On average, employees live within 15km of their workplace, the last census showed. An Irish Examiner analysis shows that petrol drivers commuting this distance for a full week face an increase in their weekly fuel bill of almost €3 – from €11.18 in February 2020 to €14.15 now. Over the course of a year, this would result in more than €650 spent on petrol – €137 more compared to pre-pandemic prices.

Due to better fuel efficiency and cheaper rates, diesel drivers in the same scenario face a weekly rise of more than €2 – from €9.07 to €11.22. Across a working year, this increase would cost commuters almost €100 more, bringing their annual bill to over €500.

Longer journeys

Those with longer journeys face a bigger hit to their finances. For example, a daily commute from Naas, Co Kildare, to Dublin City – roughly 40km – would cost petrol car owners €37.74 a week now and €1,736 per year – an increase of almost €8 weekly or €365 annually. Diesel motorists will face a weekly price charge of €29.92 and yearly payment of €1,376 – an increase of €5.73 a week or €263 a year.

But with heavy traffic congestion during commuting hours in many parts of the country, the cost of car engines running as they crawl through traffic means that for many, the drive to and from work will be even more expensive.

Fuel prices have remained consistently high, as oil-producing countries fail to export enough oil to meet growing demand.

“Unless supply meets demand, fuel prices will remain high in Ireland and across the world,” an AA spokesperson said. “We don’t see fuel prices coming down any time soon, which is really concerning for consumers.

“We also have to look at our taxation system – 60% [tax] at the pumps is a very high figure, so it is within the remit of the Government to ease the pressure on prices that consumers pay,” she added.