Two gardaí hospitalised following chase in Wexford

According to gardaí, the vehicle was involved in a number of collisions including two patrol cars in the Kilmore Quay area.

Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 12:46
Greg Murphy

Two gardaí were injured and hospitalised after being involved in a crash in Co Wexford.

It is understood they were in pursuit of a car that had been stolen from the Piercetown area on Sunday evening.

Two gardaí were injured in the incident and were taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment. They were released soon after.

The offending vehicle failed to remain at the scene but was recovered soon after.

No arrests have been made and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

