Cyclist, 70s, seriously injured following collision in Dublin

A man in his 70s is being treated for serious injuries in hospital following a road traffic collision in Dublin this Sunday morning.

The serious road traffic collision occurred on the Stillorgan Road in Donnybrook, Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at approximately 11.30am following reports of a collision between a car and a bicycle.

"The cyclist, a man in aged his 70s, was later taken to St Vincent’s Hospital," confirmed a garda spokesperson.

"The man has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries."

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

"Diversions were in place for a period of time this afternoon as Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene. The road has since re-opened.

"Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have video footage or anyone who witnessed the incident on the Stillorgan Road (N11) to come forward to them," it was added.

Anyone with information can contact Donnybrook Garda Station at 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.