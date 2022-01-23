Two pedestrians seriously injured following separate collisions in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses after two separate incidents last night left two men seriously injured.

In Tallaght, shortly after 11pm, a pedestrian was struck by a car on the Blessington Road.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and a 31-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital.

His condition is not thought to be life-threatening. The motorist was uninjured.

Gardaí at Tallaght are appealing for anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01- 666 6000.

Emergency services later attended the scene of another collision which occurred on Drimnagh Road, Dublin 12.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene for serious injuries.

He is currently in Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious. The driver and sole occupant of the car was not injured.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by Garda Forensic Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to any road users with video footage from the location at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01- 6666600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.