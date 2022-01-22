WHO urges caution as 10,600 Covid cases reported 

As Ireland enters a new phase of the pandemic, a total of 10,600 cases of Covid-19 have been reported.

There have been 6,689 PCR confirmed cases and 3,911 positive antigen tests registered online.

The number in ICU has fallen below 80 for the first time since November 8.

It now stands at 78, down 10 in the last 24 hours.

Overall, there are 836 patients receiving treatment for the disease today.

This is down 56 on yesterday and marks the fifth day in a row that the number of Covid patients in Irish hospitals has fallen.

From today, bars and restaurants can return to normal trading hours and nightclubs - which have a special exemption order to open late - can do so.

The requirement for social distancing ended at 6am this morning along with capacity restrictions on live events.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged caution saying the pandemic is far from over.

Dr Margaret Harris said that Covid-19 is still a major global threat.

In the last week, over 18 million new cases and 45,000 deaths related to the virus.

"Where different countries, different societies are seeing a reduction it is reasonable to start looking at how you negotiate the new normal. But it is certainly not over yet," said Dr Harris.

She said that it is now up to Irish people to take personal responsibility for their own safety and evaluate their own risk from the virus.

"For individuals, it is critical that you still know what your situation is - have you been vaccinated? Has your family been vaccinated? Are you in an area where there is still ongoing transmission?

"It is very important that even though the overall signal is things are improving, think about your own risk as well."

On the question of future variants, Dr Harris said WHO expects there will be more variants and "the jury is still out about what this virus can do".