Two counties boast vaccine rates of 99%

Two counties in Ireland have vaccine rates of 99% while just four have a rate below 90% According to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), Waterford and Carlow boast the highest rates in the country with 99.3% and 99.1% - respectively - of those aged over 12 years vaccinated.
Nineteen counties have vaccine rates above the national average of 92.8% among eligible persons over the age of 12.
Donegal and Monaghan have the lowest uptake rate at 84% although in both counties 99.9% of those over the age of 80 are fully vaccinated.
Those aged between 70 and 79 years in Cavan are the only group to be deemed 100% vaccinated.
Booster and additional doses have been administered to over 67% of eligible adults and 61% of those over 12 years of age.
Meanwhile, the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) said it has received 269 reports of suspected side-effects from Covid-19 vaccines among children and adolescents.
The reports are said to be consistent with those received in relation to adults and are mostly mild to moderate in nature.
The HPRA are closely monitoring the reports. Seven of which relate to five to 11-year-olds and the remainder involving adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years.
By January 11, a total of 659,000 vaccine doses had been administered to under-17s.