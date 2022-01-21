Two counties boast vaccine rates of 99%

Two counties in Ireland have vaccine rates of 99% while just four have a rate below 90% According to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), Waterford and Carlow boast the highest rates in the country with 99.3% and 99.1% - respectively - of those aged over 12 years vaccinated.

Nineteen counties have vaccine rates above the national average of 92.8% among eligible persons over the age of 12.