Decimated hospitality sector finally says goodbye to restrictions

Pubs, hotels and theatres welcomed the long-awaited dropping of restrictions for the hospitality sector, as it emerged that more than 100 publicans across the country opted not to renew their licences last year.

The Licensed Vintners Association described the decision to scrap all restrictions on hospitality from 6am on Saturday as a “monumental day" for the sector.

It said hospitality has been operating under significant restrictions for 678 days, since pubs and late-night venues closed their doors at the outset of the pandemic on March 15, 2020.

According to the Vintners Federation of Ireland, there were 6,788 licences renewed for 2021 – down from 6,890 for 2020. There are no national figures yet available for how many have renewed for 2022. However, the VFI confirmed there were 36 premises across Cork City and county out of 871 establishments which have not yet renewed their licence this year.

Chairman of the VFI in Cork, Michael O’Donovan of the Castle Inn on South Main Street, said it was important to remember those publicans who have opted to leave the trade but he said the lifting of restrictions was great news for the sector.

Tom Mulligan of the Cobblestone pub in Smithfield, Dublin gets ready for an easing of Covid restrictions. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

He said staffing could be an issue especially for week nights but added: “That will take a few weeks but we will work through it.”

Mr O'Donovan also pointed out that some staff will never have served a drink at the bar because they have entered bar work since the start of the pandemic.

Their experience of bar work has been table service. Now people will be able to order a drink across the bar – the bar counter is the heartbeat of the Irish pub.”

Tony Sheehan, artistic director of the Triskel Arts Centre in Cork City, said: “All the pain that everyone has been going through in the last almost two years is finally starting to abate. We are looking forward to getting stuck right back into it.”

He said a number of concerts in January at the venue had to be changed to 5pm because of the 8pm restrictions for the sector. Tickets for the shows were not selling but they still went ahead because staff wanted to ensure the artists still got paid.

He said normal scheduling could now resume but raised concerns about staff shortages.

“We will have to redistribute people and try to reopen our box office. We stayed open as much as possible during the pandemic and were at one stage doing concerts to a full house of 19 people.” He said prior to the pandemic, a full house was between 250 and 300 people.

Gillian Hennessy, head of marketing and development at the Triskel Arts Centre. Normal scheduling can now resume. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Last summer, the venue held 38 concerts in the courtyard over a three-week period to “keep our audiences and keep artists employed”, said Mr Sheehan.

General manager of The Kingsley hotel in Cork, Fergal Harte, said one of the big challenges of the pandemic had been trying to work ahead and ensure businesses had enough staff to cover the customer levels.

He said the lockdowns brought an uncertainty with them but there was now an optimism for the future.

He said: “I certainly do feel optimistic but it is with the caveat of what has happened in the past and the number of times that we have been in this position before. As recently as November last year, we were looking forward with real positivity towards Christmas and Christmas parties and then we got hit with Omicron and the whole sector was completely decimated by that in a small space of time.”

Executive artistic director of the Firkin Crane theatre in Cork Laurie Uprichard said staff at the venue were delighted with the lifting of restrictions.

She said they had been anxious to get things back up and running but added: “We don’t want to be foolhardy and we want to keep everyone healthy.”

In recent times, the venue has been hosting classes and residencies and is looking forward to a performance which is scheduled for the middle of February.