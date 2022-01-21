More than 11,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported with 892 in hospital

Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 17:17
Greg Murphy

The Department of Health has been notified of a further 11,161 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland; 6,597 PCR-confirmed cases, as well as 4,564 positive antigen tests logged through the HSE portal.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus stands at 892, which is a reduction of 18 since yesterday.

Of those being treated in hospital, the number of people in intensive care units is 88, down two since yesterday.

Taoiseach Micheàl Martin will deliver his 23rd state of the nation address this evening at 6pm to formally announce the easing of restrictions.

The Cabinet has this afternoon approved the lifting of restrictions on events and hospitality from 6am tomorrow.

Almost all Covid measures, including the need for a Digital Covid Certificate for bars and restaurants, the 8pm curfew, and other social distancing rules will come to an end tomorrow morning.

Other restrictions on the number of households that can gather together, limits on the numbers that can attend sporting events or weddings are also expected to go.

A requirement for vaccine certificates at restaurants and bars is expected to be lifted, but will be maintained for international travel. Mask wearing is also expected to be maintained in shops and public transport, and the return to workplaces will be phased in to give employers time to prepare.

