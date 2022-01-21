Man questioned over fatal assault on Belfast teenager released

Fionntan McGarvey, 18, who died in hospital on Thursday after being assaulted outside licensed premises in the Finaghy Road North area of Belfast in the early hours of December 27. Picture: PA

Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 08:09
David Young, PA

A man arrested in connection with a fatal assault on a teenager in Belfast has been released on bail pending further police inquiries.

Fionntan McGarvey, 18, was assaulted outside licensed premises in the Finaghy Road North area of Belfast in the early hours of December 27.

He died in hospital on Thursday and police launched a murder investigation.

The 21-year-old man detained for questioning was released on Thursday evening, having been arrested earlier in the day.

In a statement, the teenager’s family said: “We are devastated to lose our beautiful son Fionntan but take comfort that his wish to donate his organs will provide other families with hope at our time of deep loss.

“The family is grateful for the many messages of sympathy and support we have received. We would ask for privacy at this most difficult time.”

Detective chief inspector Raymond Phelan has urged anyone with information that could help police to come forward.

“I know there was a large number of people in the area at the time and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or has any information, to come forward,” he said.

murderPlace: Northern Ireland
Latest

