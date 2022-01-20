Man, 80s, killed and two injured after three-car crash in Galway

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 18:36
Greg Murphy

A man in his 80s has been killed in a three-car crash in Co Galway.

They collided on the M6 westbound between Junction 18 and Junction 19 at around 2pm this afternoon.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 20s have been taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are on the scene and the road is closed for a technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward, particularly any road users who may have dashcam footage and were in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway garda station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

