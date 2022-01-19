HSE apologises for incorrect antigen information on principals' helpline

The HSE has apologised after its dedicated helpline for school principals had mistakenly said data on positive antigen tests on children would not be received, instead stating that only positive PCR tests could be recorded.

School principal Orla Finnegan, of St Felim's National School in Cavan, had expressed her shock at having contacted the principals' helpline this week about a growing number of positive antigen tests among pupils, only to be told that the data wouldn't be recorded unless it related to positive PCR tests.

That ran contrary to the overall public health advice, with national daily figures on the virus now incorporating positive antigens as well as PCR test results.

Government-appointed special rapporteur on child protection, Prof Conor O'Mahony, had responded to Ms Finnegan raising the issue on social media, saying: "This is alarming.

It's not enough to just reopen schools — to keep them open, we need to take all reasonable measures to make them as safe as possible.

"This approach to monitoring outbreaks does not meet that standard."

Sinn Féin spokesperson on education, Deputy Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, said the situation left principals "high and dry".

Ms Finnegan said her concerns were never around whether to close her school, but rather to ensure that data on positivity rates were properly captured and to keep those still attending school safe.

"A school only reflects the community in which people are living," Ms Finnegan said.

It's not about keeping schools closed, it's about keeping those going there safe.

She said this was particularly important in the context of children or families who may be medically vulnerable, as well as being able to access any additional advice or support that a school may need in the event of an outbreak of the virus.

A HSE spokesperson clarified that antigen test results were now being factored into data provided by school principals and apologised for the earlier confusion.

"Parents/guardians are encouraged to register their child’s antigen-positive result on the HSE portal," the spokesperson said.

"The HSE principals’ helpline is available to answer principals’ questions and queries. It has now been updated to enable principals to advise of antigen positive cases, along with PCR positive cases, which are referred to the Regional Departments of Public Health.

"The HSE apologies for any inconvenience caused."