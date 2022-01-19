Regional property prices continue to rise at faster rate than capital 

House prices in the South East of the country have risen by more than 20% in the 12-month period up to November 2021.

The rate of the price increase is significantly more than the average increase of 15% for prices outside Dublin, and the 12.8% rise of property prices in the capital. The rise in prices is being driven by a previously urban workforce taking advantage of remote working opportunities.

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) for November 2021, published by the CSO on Wednesday, shows that the overall 14% increase in national property prices is up from an increase of 13.3% in the year to October.

Outside Dublin, apartment prices have seen a jump of 17.5%, while house prices are up by 14.8%.

In Dublin, houses are increasing more quickly in price, up by 13.5%, while apartment prices increased by 9.7%.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the border region at 23.4%. This could be due to the fact that the border region was the least expensive region in the year to November 2021, with a mean price of €164,713 for a property.

Nationally, the median cost of a dwelling is now €276,000, while in Dublin, the median price for a dwelling was €405,000 in the year to November.

In the 12 months to November 2021, the lowest median price for a house was €129,000 in Longford, while the highest median price was €590,00 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

In Munster, Cork is the most expensive county to set down roots, with a median price of €275,000 for a dwelling. Medium prices in Tipperary are the lowest, at €175,000.

Kinsale came in as the third most expensive Eircode in Ireland (outside of Dublin) with a median price of €395,000, beaten only by Greystones, Co Wicklow, with a median price of €490,000, and Bray, where the median price was €426,500.

Property prices nationally have increased by 111.7% from their trough in early 2013.

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers, said one-off houses combined with work from home changes arising from the pandemic are driving the strong growth, especially in desirable areas such as the South East.

“Many areas of the country that would not previously have been seen as ideal locations for urban workforces, have now taken on that status, arising from blended work opportunities,” said Pat Davitt, IPAV chief executive.

“As CSO data also shows, 90% of 35- to 44-year-olds who can work remotely want to be able to do so when restrictions end, so blended working is likely to be here to stay. In that sense, the pandemic is likely to deliver the silver lining of greater regional diversity, breathing new life into areas where depopulation existed previously,” he added.

“It’s understandable that people can become disillusioned with the property market – such are the sizeable hurdles people are facing when trying to buy a home. However, we advise clients regularly that there are options open to them which could make buying a property more achievable,” said Joey Sheahan, head of credit with online brokers MyMortgages.ie and author of The Mortgage Coach.

He advised buyers to be flexible about location, and be open to buying a property which may not be a “forever home”, but ticks some boxes and saves thousands of euros of rent while searching for the perfect property.