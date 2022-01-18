Gardai concerned for welfare of missing girl in Dublin

A 14-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 since Friday, and her family have expressed concern for her welfare.
Nikita Twomey is described as being about five foot three inches in height with a slim build, green eyes and shoulder-length red hair.
She was last seen at around 6pm on Friday night in Dublin 8, wearing a black North Face jacket, a cream jumper and pink tracksuit bottoms.
Local gardaí are also concerned and have appealed for any information which could help in tracing where she might be now.
Anyone with information on Nikita’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.