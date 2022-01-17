Gardaí investigating Ashling Murphy murder appeal for information on 'man in black tracksuit' 

Gardaí investigating the murder of 23-year-old schoolteacher Ashling Murphy have asked for the public's assistance in identifying a man in a black tracksuit who may have been in the vicinity of the canal bank in Tullamore last Wednesday.

In an update issued this evening, gardaí offered a brief description of the man in question, saying that he was "dressed in black tracksuit top (no hood), black tracksuit bottoms with a large white stripe or white writing on the side and black runners."

The public have been asked to consider whether they saw this individual walking in or loitering around the Tullamore area, or indeed, whether they may have given a lift to a man fitting this description on January 12.

The fatal assault on Ms Murphy occurred on the Grand Canal Way between Boland’s Lough and Digby’s bridge, and the location is still being examined and remains sealed off as a crime scene.

Members of the public who may have travelled along the canal on the morning or afternoon of January 12, between Digby’s bridge and Ballycommon, have been urged to contact the garda investigation team.

Anyone in the Tullamore area with any form of video footage from that day - Dashcam, CCTV, Mobile phone, GoPro etc - is also requested to come forward.

"Whether you think you saw anything or not please contact Gardaí in Tullamore," a garda spokesperson said.

A bunch of red rose placed on the bridge across the Grand Canal in Tullamore, where Ashling Murphy was found dead after going for a run last Wednesday afternoon. Picture David Young/PA Wire

On Sunday night, gardaí sealed off eight bottle banks at the Daingean Road car park on the bank of the Grand Canal, removing one of them.

It is understood gardaí suspect there may be something of evidential value in the container which has been lifted.

There is a CCTV camera close to the car park, which is located on the opposite side of the canal, about one kilometre away from the crime scene.

It is understood that a number of vehicles have also been seized as part of the investigation.

Gardaí also continuing to appeal for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks prior to 4pm last Wednesday, and over days and weeks prior.

Gardaí are still seeking information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks. Picture: Garda Info

The garda spokesperson said "significant progress continues to be made in the investigation to date", but that specific details could not be confirmed for operational reasons.

The spokesperson added that gardaí "continue to be concerned about the activity of persons who are sharing information on social media, and in particular private messaging apps" in relation to Ms Murphy's murder.

"An Garda Síochána appeals to everyone to STOP sharing these messages. Not only are they misinformed, inaccurate and dangerous, and they are unhelpful to the criminal investigation.

"If you have information, which is relevant to this criminal investigation you should contact the investigation team at Tullamore Garda Station with this information," the spokesperson said.

The investigating team at Tullamore Garda Station can be contacted on 9357060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.