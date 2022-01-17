1.1m additional deaths recorded across EU since Covid-19 pandemic began

There were around 1.1 million additional deaths recorded in the EU and affiliated nations since the Covid-19 pandemic began, compared with the average number for the same period in the three years prior.

The so-called 'excess mortality' rate saw a huge spike across the EU in the autumn and early winter months of 2021, reaching a second high in November compared to the years before the Covid-19 pandemic, data show.

Excess mortality is defined by the European Commission's data analysis wing Eurostat as "the number of deaths from all causes measured during a crisis, above what could be observed under ‘normal’ conditions".

According to its data, excess mortality in the EU increased in the autumn of 2021, reaching a high of +27% in November.

"Following a low of +6% in July, this indicator rose to +9% in August, +13% in September, and +18% in October 2021, compared with the averages of the same months in 2016 to 2019," the body said.

September, October, and November saw Covid-19 cases of the Delta variant spike all over the continent, leading to various governments once again imposing measures to attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

However, Eurostat did caution that "while a substantial increase in excess mortality largely coincides with the Covid-19 outbreak, this indicator does not discriminate among the causes of death".

There was a huge difference in countries when it came to excess mortality throughout the autumn and early winter months, the data show.

"The situation continued to vary across the member states with available data — from +88% in Bulgaria and +84% in Romania, to -0.5% in Sweden, and +4% in Italy in November 2021," Eurostat said.

The EU registered previous peaks in excessive deaths in April 2020 at +25%, and November 2020 at +40%, it said.

Ireland's excess mortality rate during the peak month of November was around 17% compared to the 27% increase overall in Europe, the data show.

However, the overall excess mortality rate in Ireland throughout 2021 was bigger than the EU average in January, February, July, and August, the data also show.

The overall population of Europe has also changed significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, Eurostat said.

"In 2020, the population of the EU slightly decreased from 447.3m to 447m, interrupting a long growth led by a positive net migration. This time, the negative natural change (more deaths than births) outnumbered the positive net migration.

"The annual excess mortality for the EU as a whole, in 2020, was 11.9 % higher than the 2016-2019 average, with a variety of national differences — from Poland, Slovenia, Italy and Spain showing rates around 18%, down to Estonia, Denmark and Latvia with less than 2%," the body said.