Woman, 50s, dies following house fire in Co Meath

Gardaí are investigating a house fire in Co Meath in which a woman lost her life this morning.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a home in Kilmurray, Trim at 6.45am on Monday where they confirmed the fatality.

In a statement, Meath County Council said: "A call came in this morning at 06:45 for a domestic house fire at Kilmurray, Trim and fire service units from Trim and Navan responded to the scene.

"A dwelling was extensively damaged by fire and unfortunately one person lost their life in the house. The fire was extinguished and the scene was left with An Garda Síochána to investigate.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased person, may they Rest in Peace."

Gardaí said they were alerted to the scene at 8.30am where a woman in her 50s was located deceased inside the property.

"The coroner was notified and the body of the deceased was removed to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan. A file is being prepared for the Coroner."

It is understood the death is being treated as a tragic accident.