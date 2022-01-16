Vicky Phelan: I used to run 4-5 times a week with keys between my fingers

Vicky Phelan used to run “armed” with a key between the fingers on one hand in case she was attacked when she used to jog.

The CervicalCheck campaigner said that before she contracted cancer, she used to regularly jog alone but never in shorts.

And, she said in a series of tweets at 2am this morning relating to the murder of 23-year-old Offaly primary schoolteacher Ashling Murphy, she used to constantly look around her.

The Limerick mother-of-two said she also never jogged the same route.

And she also revealed she was flashed once while out jogging.

Go for a walk or a run alone or walk home from a night out alone!



Unfortunately for Ashling Murphy, and many other women before her, she paid the ultimate price for being a woman who dared to go out alone for a run...she was brutally killed. This has to END!



RIP Ashling 💔 — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) January 16, 2022

“Like every single woman in this country, I have been deeply affected by the brutal, senseless murder of Ashling Murphy in broad daylight on Wednesday,” she said.

“Before I was diagnosed with cancer, I was an avid runner. I ran 4-5 times a week, always on my own.

Each and every time, I had a key between my fingers ready to attack.

“I was constantly scanning my surroundings and (making) notes of what men were wearing, how tall they were etc. in case any of them attacked me.

“I never took the same route twice and I never wore short shorts.

“I was one of the lucky ones. In all my years out running, I was never attacked or followed.

“I was flashed at once but I said nothing and just kept running and made my way onto a busier path, just in case!”.

She added: “But that doesn't make any of what women have to do right just to go for a walk or a run alone or walk home from a night out alone!”

Candles are pictured after a vigil in memory of Aisling Murphy in Tullamore town Park, County Offaly, Aisling Murphy was murdered on Wednesday evening. Picture: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Of Ms Murphy’s murder last Wednesday afternoon while jogging along the canal bank at Cappincur in Tullamore, Co Offally, Ms Phelan said: “Unfortunately for Ashling Murphy, and many other women before her, she paid the ultimate price for being a woman who dared to go out alone for a run.

“She was brutally killed. This has to end. RIP Ashling.”

Massive vigils have been held in memory of Ms Murphy all around the country since her death, and especially yesterday where organisers of one in Cork, for example, described Saturday as a national day of mourning.

Thousands gathered in what was Cork city's second vigil for the murdered primary school teacher yesterday.

On Wednesday, a protest against gender violence will be held at 4pm on Grand Parade in Cork, one week from when Ms Murphy was murdered.

Gardaí in Tullamore are continuing to hunt for Ms Murphy’s killer and have said the investigation has made “significant progress” amid reports detectives had identified a person of interest.

Detectives have to wait a number of days before they can attempt to talk to the man in connection with the Ashling’s murder.

The Irish Examiner understands garda interest in this man, who is currently in hospital, is linked to a distinctive bicycle gardaí suspect may have been used at some stage on Wednesday by Ms Murphy’s assailant.