Council chief apologises for conduct in row over radio station emails

The chief executive of Wexford County Council has apologised for "any embarrassment" caused after a finding by the Standards of Public Office Commission (SIPO) that he had failed to maintain proper standards of integrity and conduct when he sent emails to a local radio station threatening to withdraw advertising over its coverage of the council.

Council members decided not to take action against council CEO Tom Enright at a special meeting on Friday to discuss the report into the controversy.

Members voted almost unanimously to "note the findings of the SIPO report and to impose no further sanction" against the CEO, later providing him with a standing ovation as the meeting came to a close.

It came following a SIPO hearing last November after a complaint made by Wexford businessman Karl Fitzpatrick to the commission about Tom Enright's behaviour, and a report issued last week by the commission.

Addressing the meeting, Mr Enright said he had acted at all times in good faith and in the interest of Wexford County Council during the dispute with South East Radio.

"I regret the tone of my emails," he said, adding that he does "not regret standing up for the council" against alleged "unfairness by South East Radio".

"I believe I was just doing my job.

"I apologise for any embarrassment that I may have caused to the council. I can assure the elected members that the SIPO findings will not deflect me from the important work of this council that needs to be done."

He added that he is advised there are "strong grounds to legally challenge" SIPO’s findings against him but confirmed he has no intention of doing so.

While I do not agree with much of SIPO’s findings, I do accept them and the role of SIPO.

Many councillors supported Mr Enright.

He received similar praise from Fine Gael, Sinn Féin, Labour, and several independents, while Aontú's Cllr Jim Codd said the council has learned from the controversy and "must move on from it".

Fianna Fáil "accepted that Tom Enright was acting in the best interests of WCC" during the row.

Cllr Tom Forde, Sinn Féin, said he believes Mr Enright will have "learned some lessons" from the matter, adding that it represented "a small slip in standards" for him. However, he said Mr Enright has been "good for the people of Wexford" and proposed a review of the council's expenditure with local media and social media to ensure it gets "value for money" from its business relationships.

Several councillors said Mr Enright — a Waterford man — had "pulled on the purple and gold jersey" for the county, while Labour's George Lawlor praised Mr Enright for his "exemplary" work for Wexford, adding that local media play a crucial role and that "jobs in our local media" should also be supported.

They also noted SIPO's finding that there was "no suggestion of corruption or deception" in Mr Enright's conduct and pointed to the commission's remarks that there was no doubting Mr Enright's "passion and drive for Wexford".

Standing ovation

Director of services Eamonn Hore, speaking on behalf of management, said they stand "firmly behind" Mr Enright and would support him in further work for the county, sparking a standing ovation from the meeting.

An emotional Tom Enright then addressed the room, saying he had received much support over the past two and a half years and was happy to be able to "draw a line under this matter".

Background to controversy Karl Fitzpatrick's complaint centred on emails sent by Mr Enright in 2019 to South East Radio, after Mr Fitzpatrick criticised an alleged lack of IDA investment in the Wexford area.

Tom Enright emailed the radio station's general manager in August of 2019 and said that Wexford County Council was "reviewing" its commercial relationship with the station and that the council did not wish to continue supporting a station that was allowing "individuals... to promote their own personal agenda".

The council chief said that a statement he had issued to the station following Mr Fitzpatrick's criticisms was not published on the station's website, which the station said was due to a technical issue.

In a typed statement provided to media attending the meeting, Mr Enright claimed the comments from Mr Fitzpatrick had such an impact, that: "A potential major investor who was in discussions with the council at the time questioned their investment when they were informed that the business reporter of the local radio station was critical of the council’s economic strategy.”

In its report following last November's hearing, SIPO said that Mr Enright "failed to maintain proper standards of integrity, conduct and concern" for the public interest when he sent the emails in August of 2019.

Censorship

The tone of one email, in which Mr Enright accused the station of "censorship" and described Mr Fitzpatrick of having a "personal vendetta" against him was "particularly emotive and unbecoming of a person in such a senior role," SIPO said.

It also found that Mr Enright had "failed to have regard to and be guided by the Code of Conduct for Employees" by sending the emails.