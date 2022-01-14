More than 900 arrested for drink and drug driving over Christmas

Between November 26 and January 4, gardaí conducted their Christmas and New Year Road safety campaign which saw 5,681 checkpoints carried out across the country.

Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 08:30
Greg Murphy

More than 900 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated on Irish roads over the Christmas period.

The campaign focused primarily on drink and drug driving testing with 914 people being arrested.

Assistant commissioner Paula Hilman said approximately 1 in 5 (21%) drug-driving arrests occurred between 6am and 1pm.

On New Years Day, 35 such arrests were made with 12 of these occurring during the morning time period.

Sadly, 19 people lost their lives on Irish roads during the festive period, compared to just 10 during the same timeframe the previous year.

It brings to 134 the total number of fatalities on Irish roads last year, dropping from 146 in 2020.

15,759 breath tests were carried out by gardaí between November 26 and January 4 leading to 914 arrests for driving while intoxicated.
Assistant commissioner Hilman said: "These ongoing detections demonstrate that some road users continue to ignore road safety advice putting themselves and other road users at risk"

The campaign also focused on a number of other road safety breaches including speeding, seatbelt misuse, mobile phone use while driving and unaccompanied learner drivers.

  • 13,950 speeding detections 
  • 15,759 breath tests carried out 
  • 1,269 fines issued for use of mobile phones 
  • 310 fines issued for non-wearing of seatbelts 
  • 525 fines issued for learner drivers driving unaccompanied 

Sam Waide, Chief Executive, RSA said it is "astonishing to see the numbers of those who persist to drink and drug drive, as it significantly increases the risk of a fatal collision.

"Inappropriate speed is still an issue and even a 5% reduction in average speed can reduce fatal collisions by 30%.

"It is alarming to think that 28% of all drivers and passengers killed in 2021, in Ireland, were not wearing a seatbelt. These behaviours lead to death and serious injuries on our roads," Mr Waide added. 

Assistant commissioner Hilman concluded: "As we enter 2022 our thoughts are with the families of the 134 people who lost their lives on our roads during 2021.

"An Garda Síochána are committed to reducing deaths on our roads in 2022 and are asking all road users to make this their priority too."

Residents confront GAA with Páirc Uí Chaoimh parking problems

A memorial stone erected near the scene of the Greysteel massacre (PA)

Families say Ombudsman report vindicates claims of collusion in murders

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

