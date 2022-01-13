Gardaí appeal for help in locating 19-year-old missing from Kildare

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Kildare.

Jodie Mulvihill, 19, was last seen in Newbridge on Wednesday, January 12.

Jodie is described as being approximately 5’7” with a slim build, auburn hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing pink leggings, a pink long-sleeved top and a cream and black sleeveless jacket.

She was also wearing white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Jodie's whereabouts are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.