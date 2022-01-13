Gardaí appeal for help in locating 19-year-old missing from Kildare

Gardaí appeal for help in locating 19-year-old missing from Kildare

Have you seen Jodie Mulvihill?

Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 20:04

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Kildare.

Jodie Mulvihill, 19, was last seen in Newbridge on Wednesday, January 12.

Jodie is described as being approximately 5’7” with a slim build, auburn hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing pink leggings, a pink long-sleeved top and a cream and black sleeveless jacket.

She was also wearing white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Jodie's whereabouts are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

18,904 new cases as CMO says masks 'can play a key role in reducing transmission' 18,904 new cases as CMO says masks 'can play a key role in reducing transmission'
Ashling Murphy was a 'shining light' at Durrow National School  Ashling Murphy was a 'shining light' at Durrow National School 
Ashling Murphy death 'Distressed' women ran to nearest house for phone after witnessing fatal attack
The Duke of York playing Royal Portrush in 2019 (Liam McBurney/PA)

Prince Andrew loses patronages of Northern Ireland golf clubs

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices