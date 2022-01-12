More than 500 vulnerable people wait for homecare support in Cork

As the HSE carries out a national review of the numbers of vulnerable people awaiting homecare support, it has emerged that in Cork alone there are more than 500 people in that position.

New data shows there were 335 people waiting for homecare support in Cork before Christmas, including 156 in the south of Cork City and 57 in the north, 54 across West Cork, and 68 across North Cork.

There were also 196 people not receiving all the hours they were due. This is affecting 84 people in the south of the city and 30 in the north, 55 in West Cork, and 27 across North Cork.

HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor told the Irish Examiner that the HSE is carrying out “a validation exercise” on carer shortages which is expected to be published this week.

“We know there is a significant challenge now because of the whole absences piece. It is impacting on a range of providers,” she said.

Up to the end of October, there were 4,825 people waiting.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould, who received the Cork figures in response to a parliamentary question, said this is a national issue but reflects “a crisis” locally.

'Crisis has now escalated'

“We are after losing carers during the pandemic for a number of different reasons. That is why the crisis has now escalated,” he said.

He questioned carers’ salaries. “When you look at the cost-effectiveness of this, if you are able to keep people at home and out of nursing homes or hospitals, there are huge savings for the State,” he said.

“We are dealing here with vulnerable people who want to stay at home and want to be supported.”

Rita Parrott, 74, qualified for a 14-hour weekly homecare package due to her reliance on an oxygen tank.

Describing her carers as “brilliant”, the widow said: “ I’m not getting those 14 hours. A girl came in and said to me, ‘I’m sorry Rita, the carers just aren’t there love’, straight out. It’s terrible.”

As it is dangerous to manage oxygen alone, she is paying for someone to cover weekend evenings instead, as well as bank holidays which are not part of the HSE deal.

“The money is getting tight, it’s a good thing I don’t drink or smoke,” the Clare woman said, adding that recent winter costs have not helped.

Her growing concern, shared by advocacy group Care Champions, is that shortages could also affect weekdays if not addressed. “I love my own room, I love my TV. Here I have everything I need,” she said.

A spokesman for HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare said it delivers 25,600 more carer hours per month now than during 2020, but there are recruitment challenges.

“At the end of November, there were 335 older people waiting on a Home Supports service, and 170 others who were waiting for additional hours,” he said.

Impact of virus

“The impact of the virus on our ability to deliver services has been significant in recent weeks which has resulted in increased numbers on Covid leave.”

It hired 113 carers last year, with 70 more expected this year.

In Dublin, Mary Whelan cares for an elderly relative with advanced dementia. She said that she should have been getting 21 full hours of support from the HSE but that hasn't happened at all over the last two weeks.