Antigen test recording a 'positive step in the right direction', says Donnelly

Mr Donnelly also admitted there is a certain level of risk that could come with easing the rules on close contacts. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 10:13
Caitlín Griffin and Greg Murphy

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that the HSE website will be upgraded to enable people to upload positive antigen tests and close contact details, who would then be sent tests.

“We will have it up and running in the next few days, the HSE is just running through the final logistics and technical requirements on it.

“It will be a very positive step in the right direction. It will mean people can upload their positive antigen tests and their close contacts from the positive antigen test as well,” he said.

The news comes as Ireland is set to cross a significant threshold later today as the 10 millionth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is due to be administered.

The health minister thanked health staff and volunteers for their work in helping us get to this "huge milestone".

Paul Reid, director-general of the HSE, said the vaccine campaign has "hugely reduced" the impact of the Omicron variant.

"We sure aren't out of the woods yet but we are seeing some positive indicators," he said.

On the easing of close contact rules, Stephen Donnelly also admitted there is a certain level of risk.

Under new advice to the Government from Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, close contacts who are fully boosted and have no symptoms will no longer have to restrict their movements.

The health minister will be bringing that advice to a Cabinet meeting today. Close contacts who do not have the booster vaccine will have to restrict their movement for seven days and all positive cases will need to isolate for seven days.

“Undoubtedly if we relax the rules on close contacts it does add an element of risk, but I think what we’re really seeing now is an endorsement of the booster campaign and an endorsement of the national effort," he said.

“Before Christmas, I asked for an all hands on deck approach right across the healthcare community and people stepped up in an incredible way.

“Our general practice, the practice nurses, doctors, our pharmacies, and the amazing people working in our vaccine centres - they stopped an awful lot of the work they were doing, they vaccinated so many people, I think we’re second in Europe at the moment,” he said.

