Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Kildare

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Kildare.

Mackenzie Haverty Dunne, 16, has been missing from the Naas area since January 7.

It is believed that she may be in the Dublin city area.

Mackenzie is described as being 5’5’’ tall with a slight build.

She has long blond hair and blue eyes.

She is understood to be wearing a silver coloured jacket, blue denim jeans and white Nike runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.