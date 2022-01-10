Sinead O'Connor apologises for 'lashing out' after the death of her son Shane 

Heartbroken Sinead O’Connor has apologised to Tusla for “lashing out” in the wake of the tragic death of her teenage son.

News of Shane O’Connor’s death broke on Saturday morning, with gardaí later confirming the 17-year-old, who had been the subject of a missing persons appeal, had died.

Before the discovery and afterwards, Ms O’Connor had tweeted her dissatisfaction and fear over her son’s engagement with services, and afterwards she used the social media platform to launch fierce criticism of Tusla and the Health Service Executive, staying at one point that she would never forgive the Irish state for what had happened.

On Monday night, however, the acclaimed singer tweeted: “Ok, I’m gonna do the right thing here and apologise for my lashing out. Tusla are working with very limited resources. They loved Shane. They are broken-hearted. They are human. I am sorry I have upset them. We are a third-world country. It’s not their fault.

“The issue is... we are a third-world country. We have 12 beds in special care for suicidal teenagers. And no resources to save those who can’t manage life. 128 ICU beds in the whole country. Tusla did their best. We all did: and I am deeply sorry to have blamed anyone.”

Ms O’Connor also said she was available to be contacted by Tusla. She said flowers in memory of her son, whose father is musician Donal Lunny, could be sent to Loughlinstown mortuary.

As Shane was known to care services, the case has been referred to the national review panel (NRP), which undertakes reviews of deaths of young people in the care system or known to care services, with a view to findings that could improve the system.

Any report by the NRP is unlikely to arrive in the near future and, on Monday, neither Tusla nor the HSE would make any comment as to whether the case was the subject of internal reviews by both bodies.