Mandatory vaccinations first discussed in early December, documents show

The Taoiseach has ruled out forcing people to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Micheál Martin said the country has achieved one of the highest rates of vaccination in the world through a voluntary system, and "that is the system that we will maintain".

The country currently boasts a vaccination rate of over 94% when it comes to first and second doses, and 63% including booster doses, which puts Ireland ahead of any other country in Europe.

Mr Martin was responding to questioning about whether he favoured a move to mandatory vaccination following reports that Nphet was exploring the matter.

"I favour the voluntary [approach] — I fully respect that people will explore all issues and research them,” said Mr Martin.

"But from my perspective, we have achieved one of the highest rates [of vaccination] in the world through a voluntary system. That is the system that we will maintain."

The matter was being discussed on the day Ireland notified its one-millionth case of Covid-19. Some 23,909 cases were reported yesterday, with CMO Dr Tony Holohan cautioning against "a very high level" of incidence in the community and large numbers in hospital.

The issue of mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers was first raised at a Nphet meeting on December 2, a day after European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen floated it on an EU-wide basis. As of January 6, some 79% of healthcare workers in Ireland have received a booster jab, according to HSE figures.

The minutes of that meeting show Nphet was aware of "substantial ethical, legal, and practical complexities around mandatory vaccination" and that Nphet "welcomed the opportunity to consider the issue in detail at a later meeting". Members urged caution at such an idea because of the effect it may have on buy-in to the existing voluntary scheme.

The minutes of a Nphet meeting on December 16 detail that the issue of mandatory vaccines would be considered “at a later date”, on foot of a paper to be prepared on the “ethical and legal considerations” of such a move by the Department of Health.

A department spokesperson said that the paper will be considered “in the next number of weeks”.

While mandatory vaccinations are planned in some countries, including Austria, the decision to implement such a system there has been motivated by a low vaccine uptake rate in the population, something which is not the case in Ireland.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid yesterday also said that he is not in favour of a mandatory vaccination system, stating that his personal view is voluntary uptake should instead be encouraged because “it is always better off working with people’s hearts and minds”.

However, one senior member of Nphet said that mandatory vaccination could be necessary for the benefit of all.

National Immunisation Advisory Committee chairwoman Professor Karina Butler said the controversial measure would have to be given “careful consideration”.

“There can be situations where making a vaccine a requirement is necessary for the overall good,” Prof Butler told RTÉ Radio.

“I think this is something that really has to be thought about. There are pros and cons to mandatory vaccination.

“It’s always preferable if people can look at vaccinations, have the information, and be able to make informed decisions for themselves, and get it. But there can be situations where making a vaccine a requirement is necessary for the overall good."

Civil liberties bodies have sharply criticised the prospect, though, with the Irish Council for Civil Liberties expressing its deep concerns regarding any such move to mandatorily vaccinate the population.

David Kenny, associate professor of law at Trinity College in Dublin, said the State would have to show a “very compelling and highly evidenced” common-good rationale to remove people’s decisionmaking rights.