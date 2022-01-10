Championing the vaccine in the Polish community

Fr Mario Jachym is a Polish priest who has been working in Co Kerry for over 30 years. On Christmas Eve 2019, he found himself in Kerry University Hospital struggling to breathe. Within days he was on a ventilator in an induced coma, where he remained for over a week, as his lungs filled with fluid. He was later told he had pneumonia. This was weeks before the Covid-19 virus officially arrived in Ireland.

In October 2020, Fr Mario had a quadruple coronary bypass, also complicated by pneumonia, requiring weeks of rehabilitation. When he was offered the Covid-19 vaccine in August of 2021, he was delighted to accept it. After the first jab, he "felt better". After the second jab, he felt "safe and protected".

In recent weeks, when he was saying mass in Tralee, he noticed that many of his parishioners were not wearing masks. From the altar, he addressed them by saying that "people you and I know have been very sick with this virus. Remember that I was very ill. If I get sick with this virus, I may not be able to serve you and there is no one to replace me. If you are not worried for yourself, wear the mask for my protection." Many people reached into their pockets and put on their masks: The power of persuasion among community leaders rather than didactic messaging from authorities.

The high levels of Covid-19 in the community are rising exponentially, with the proliferation of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. CSO statistics published in November provided new insights into the type of people being admitted to hospital wards and ICUs across September and October.

Fr Mario Jachym at the Church of Our Lady and St Brendan, Tralee. Gallowsfields, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Of the 252 patients admitted to ICU during this period of comparable calm, 54% were unvaccinated. The 7% of the population that were unvaccinated at this time were accounting for more than half of all people admitted to ICU. The unvaccinated population in ICU were often younger than the vaccinated population there and less likely to be suffering from underlying conditions. One in three unvaccinated patients in ICU had no underlying health condition compared to almost everyone (97 %) of the vaccinated population. Average age of the unvaccinated in ICU was 52, compared to average age of the vaccinated at 61. Similar studies in the UK, published in the British Medical Journal in September, showed that of 40,000 patients with Covid-19 admitted to hospital between December 2020 and July 2021, 33,496 (84%) had not been vaccinated.

The unvaccinated in ICU are more likely to have been born abroad. Of the 136 unvaccinated in ICU, 64 (47%) listed their country of birth as 'outside Ireland'. Anecdotal evidence from infectious disease and ICU specialists says that a lot of their unvaccinated patients originally come from a small number of countries — mainly in Eastern Europe.

Dr Malgorzata Krowczyk is a Polish general practitioner in a busy family practice in Blackpool, Cork. She confirmed that vaccine hesitancy is an issue among many in the Eastern European communities, citing distrust of the vaccine, high uptake of alternative messages on social media, as well as lack of confidence in messaging from the Department of Health and the HSE. This is reflected in vaccine uptake in Poland, as well as here among the Polish and Eastern European communities.

But some, like Fr Mario, are happy to take the vaccine.

Mirek Kuras is the manager of Mizzoni Pizza in the Horan Centre in Tralee. His restaurant has a staff of nine and can have 600 customers every day. He wants his staff and his customers to be safe. Mirek has a friend who was very ill in hospital for several weeks with Covid-19 and knows that the vaccine is the best protection against serious illness. He knows that people from home distrust health authorities, because of the communist era in Poland.

"But Ireland is different — there is no reason to distrust health messaging here."

Mirek has encouraged all his staff, friends, and family in the Polish community to get the vaccine.

Maria Bednarz is a housekeeper with Aperee Living in Tralee. Originally from Poland, “My job is to clean and disinfect, all day every day, to keep the nursing home free of Covid,” she said. Maria works with elderly and vulnerable people. She also knows elderly people who have been very ill with Covid-19. Being vaccinated means she is less likely to put the people she looks after at risk.

Dr Margaret Harris, from the WHO, says that in the face of the threat of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, it is more important that people reconsider and get vaccinated. This includes getting the first and second vaccine, as well as getting a booster or third vaccine. The early evidence is that the vaccine does offer protection against Omicron. If large numbers are infected with this new variant, it is likely that the numbers being hospitalised and admitted to ICU will also rise.

The overriding response from those who decided to get vaccinated is very positive. Fears of the vaccine are understandable, but the security of protecting yourself, your family, and your wider community is huge. Vaccination campaigns targeting ethnic minorities are needed. To be effective, the tools of respect, empathy, and innovation need to be used and the campaign should focus on community leaders as vaccine champions rather than dictates from health authorities.