Duplicate hospital appointments costing HSE over €3m a year

Unnecessary duplication of patient referrals for hospital appointments because of long waiting lists could be costing the HSE €3m each year.

Researchers from Children’s Health Ireland, in Crumlin, have estimated that 8% of all patients on waiting lists may have been referred a second time or more for the same service or consultant.

The study warned that unnecessary paperwork on re-referrals that results from long waiting lists is a clinical risk, as well as adding extra costs to health services.

82 out of 986 referrals for children to attend the clinical genetic service in CHI Crumlin between November 2020 and January 2021 were duplications resulting from long out-patient waiting lists – 8% of all patients.

The average length of time between the first and duplicate appointment was 10 months.

43% of patients who were given a second referral had also received three or more referrals.

Two patients had received five referrals for the same consultant or service, while one patient was referred six times.

Assuming that duplicate referrals were occurring across the Irish health system with the same frequency as for the clinical genetic service at CHI Crumlin, the report said the annual cost to the HSE of duplicate referrals was €3,029,568.

Researchers said the estimated cost was a 'conservative' figure, as referrals during the Covid-19 pandemic were down 3% on normal levels.

They estimated that time spent by clinicians and administrative staff in sending and receiving re-referrals is 41.5 minutes for each letter received.

"Any time spent dealing with these re-referrals is concerning, as it diverts the consultants and administration time away from other patients, gives limited benefit to the re-referred patients, and therefore poses a clinical risk, in addition to a financial cost," the report stated.

One of the report's main authors, Nicola Walsh, a medical scientist at CHI Crumlin, said staff at the hospital had anecdotally noted large volumes of duplication of referrals to services provided at Crumlin for patients already on their waiting list.

"Each referral has to be triaged and signed by the consultant and processed by the administrative team," said Ms Walsh.

The study, which is published in the Irish Journal of Medical Science, observed that the re-referral notes contained no additional clinical or personal details on the patient.

"Our data suggests that most of the duplicate referrals are occurring approximately 10 months after the initial referral," said Ms Walsh.

She added: "If the waiting list could be reduced to 10 months, it is likely that most of this problem could be avoided. It is disheartening to have to chronically wade through unnecessary correspondence with no benefit to anyone, knowing this is taking time away that would be better spent on patient care," said Ms Walsh.

The study said its findings suggested a multi-faceted dysfunctionality inherent within our health system, poor frontline staffing, and poor IT systems preventing innovation and more prompt appointments.