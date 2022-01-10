More than 540 people jailed for breaching domestic abuse orders

More than 540 people have been jailed since the start of 2020 for breaching domestic abuse orders, including barring and protection orders.

Figures released to the Irish Examiner by the Irish Prison Service show that up to November 2021, 254 people had been jailed for a total of 299 breaches, with 44 people in custody at the last count.

It means that, when finalised, the total figure for 2021 is likely to match or possibly exceed that for 2020 when 288 people were committed for 344 breaches of various orders.

Of those committals in 2020, 150 were to Cloverhill remand prison, with the second-highest number, 63, to Cork prison.

The figures, released under Freedom of Information, also show that 176 committals were for breaching a barring order in 2020, and it was again the most breached category of order so far in 2021, with 154 committals up to mid-November 2021.

Again, most of those jailed for breaching orders last year were sent to Cloverhill, followed by Cork.

A protection order is temporary and only effective until the court hearing for the application for a safety order or barring order, while a barring order can last up to three years and requires the violent person to leave the home and bans them from re-entering.

With a safety order, the person does not have to leave the home.

The Irish Prison Service said it categorised the offences across four codes and that some may have a breach of barring order and in addition to this a protection or safety order.

The Covid-19 pandemic has placed a renewed focus on domestic violence and abuse, with Operation Faoiseamh put in place by An Garda Síochána from the start of April 2020.

Figures show the number of criminal charges in domestic abuse cases increased by 24% to 7,600 in 2020, with 43,000 calls to respond to incidents of domestic abuse — an rise of 16%.

Sarah Benson, chief executive officer of Women's Aid, said the high number of committals for breaches of barring orders likely indicated there was a threat of violence.

"When I hear barring order I would tend to think more it's likely there was serious physical violence and they literally have to be removed from the situation," she said.

"For a breach of a barring order that would result in jail, and I would stand to be corrected, it's because of a perceived physical threat that was imminent and [the person against whom the order was applied] is not abiding by it."

Ms Benson said Women's Aid and services for people were expecting to see a spike in reports this month.

Ms Benson said she hoped the upcoming national strategy on domestic, sexual and gender-based violence, due in the early part of this year, would deal with a range of issues, including the number of counties that have no refuge at all.

The strategy is due to take a cross-departmental approach to these and other issues, and Ms Benson said it needed to be an ambitious plan and one which was delivered under a competent authority whether that be a joint Oireachtas committee or a government department, with the power to hold other departments and agencies to account.