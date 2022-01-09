Man, 65, arrested over murder of Mark Hall in Belfast 

Man, 65, arrested over murder of Mark Hall in Belfast 

Mark Hall was shot dead in Rodney Drive, West Belfast (PA)

Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 18:20
Rebecca Black, PA

A 65-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Mark Hall in Belfast.

Mr Hall, 31, was shot through the window of his family’s west Belfast home last month.

The 65-year-old was arrested in Belfast on Sunday and taken to a custody suite for questioning on suspicion of a number of offences including murder and attempted murder.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have appealed to anyone who was in the St James or Rodney Drive area on Saturday December 18 and who witnessed any suspicious activity or captured dashcam footage in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1466 18/12/21.

Mr Hall has been described as known to police prior to his killing.

More in this section

IT worker loses out on €25k unfair dismissal payment after seeking more compensation IT worker loses out on €25k unfair dismissal payment after seeking more compensation
Brexit EU unimpressed over Liz Truss’s post-Brexit threats on Northern Ireland
Tom Dunne: I thought my teen too cool for my music, but she still loves Fleetwood Mac Stuff of Dreams: Fleetwood Mac topped Ireland's vinyl album charts last year
HallPlace: Northern Ireland
Police appealed for any witnesses to the collision (Niall Carson/PA)

Man left critically ill following Co Armagh road crash

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices