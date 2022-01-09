Man left critically ill following Co Armagh road crash

Man left critically ill following Co Armagh road crash
Police appealed for any witnesses to the collision (Niall Carson/PA)
Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 14:30
Rebecca Black, PA

A man is critically ill in hospital following a road crash in Co Armagh.

One car, a white Seat Ibiza, was involved in the incident on the Moy Road, Armagh in the early hours of Sunday.

Two men who had been in the car were taken to hospital, where one has been described as critically ill.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said the collision happened between the junctions with the Lisbofin Road and the Moore Island Road, and was reported to police at about 2.25am.

“Officers attended the incident together with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Two males who were travelling in the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries. One of the men is described as being in a critical condition.

“I am appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage or any information which could assist with our enquiries, to contact 101 and quote reference number 178 of 09/01/22.”

Place: Northern Ireland
