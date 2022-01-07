Mick Clifford: Legal eagles get lawyering under way at Golfgate trial

Not many people know this, but the Oireachtas Golf Society played a role in bringing peace to Ireland.

Most of the country, including a good share of Oireachtas members, had never heard of the society before the Irish Examiner broke the story of its infamous ‘golfgate’ dinner in August 2020.

But yesterday it emerged at Galway District Court that the society was “an important society … the first communication members of our parliament had with members of the parliament in England, long before the Good Friday Agreement”.

The revelation was made by senior counsel Colm Smyth, one of the battery of senior and celebrated lawyers doing their thing on the opening day of the golfgate trial.

Mr Symth represents Donie Cassidy, a former senator of many moons and the owner of four hotels in Dublin, as related by his lawyer. Mr Cassidy is, according to Mr Smyth, “a lawmaker, not a law-breaker”.

Colm Smyth SC (pictured) who is representing Former Fianna Fáil Senator Donie Cassidy at the trial. Picture: Lawlibrary.ie

Much has changed since the events of August 19, 2020, when the golfers ate their dinner in one or two suites in the Station House Hotel in Clifden. Whether or not the 81 guests were in two separate rooms or one room with a dividing partition is a central theme in the case.

At the time, there was outrage that the great and good were horsing into a big dinner while the rest of the country stayed home alone. Dara Calleary and Phil Hogan resigned from Government and as commissioner of the EU, respectively.

Seven senators from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were relieved of the party whip. And poor Seamus Woulfe had to delay ascension to the bench of the Supreme Court.

The people roared with anger at the alleged carry-on of these lawmakers and their assorted fellows, whether it was legal or not. Most of the people have since moved on.

Yesterday, as squally showers beat against the stone walls of Galway Courthouse, there were no protests or demonstrations. This trial represents the legal fall-out from golfgate, but the anger has dissipated just as the virus has mutated.

Two gardaí lolled at the front door to ensure safe passage for the assorted senior lawyers and well-heeled defendants through the knots of reporters and photographers in search of some colour on a grey, wintery morning. Inside, the lawyering got under way.

Mr Smyth made opening remarks about his client’s upstanding character.

Donie Cassidy is on trial for contravening the health regulations of the time, which forbade the gathering as one entity of more than 50 people indoors due to the pandemic. He denies the charge.

Like his three fellow defendants, Donie has employed a senior and junior counsel for the case. His junior is Willie Penrose, a former Labour TD.

The captain of the society, Independent TD Noel Grealish, is also on trial. His lawyer, former minister for justice Michael McDowell, pointed out to the court yesterday that, as captain, Mr Grealish had nothing to do with the president’s dinner.

Michael McDowell (pictured) is representing Independent TD Noel Grealish, both of whom have served as leader of the Progressive Democrats. Photo: Colin Keegan

The gathering took place over two days, and the first day was the captain’s outing, and nobody ate their dinner that day. Mr McDowell and his client have one thing in common. At various points, both have served as leader of the Progressive Democrats.

The other two defendants are father and son John and James Sweeney, whose company owns the Station House Hotel. Mr Sweeney Snr is represented by Eddie Walsh. Mr Sweeney Jnr has Constance Cassidy, an expert in licencing law, as his advocate.

Mr Walsh and Ms Cassidy are a senior counsel husband and wife.

Early on, Mr Walsh told Judge Mary Fahy that there may be an issue about “bouts of ill health” among some of the witnesses, and that it is unclear whether or not these people have a definite PCR test or whether they “simply appear to be unwell and don’t wish to be here”.

His other half, Ms Cassidy, in her submission, suggested that the Sweeneys should not be on trial, as the licensee of the hotel was a company. She asked why this “person”, not the company, was on trial.

Judge Mary Fahy will decide on the fate of the Golfgate Four.

She began hearing evidence yesterday afternoon, over which a succession of witnesses sketched out how the fateful evening and night unfolded. First up was John Flaherty, former captain of the guard in Leinster House.

He looked like a man who believed that this way of life was behind him when he took his pension. And here he was, being hauled back into it all, just when he thought he had broken free.

(Left to right) Senior counsel husband and wife Constance Cassidy and Edward Walsh are representing father and son John and James Sweeney, whose company owns the Station House Hotel. Photo: Collins Courts

Under cross-examination, he was asked about the witness statement he gave to the gardaí about the alleged crime. “I was told that I could make my statement before Christmas or after it, and I decided to do it after and enjoy Christmas with my family,” he said.

Others followed him into the witness box. Among them was Fianna Fáil senator Aidan Davitt.

“Ex-senator or retired senator,” Judge Fahy asked him after he was sworn in. “Current senator,” said the senator. Maybe dazzled by a roomful of celebrity big guns, Mr Devitt’s wattage just didn’t register with the judge.

Later, the senator told the court that he left the room after finishing his dinner, and before the speeches.

He said:

My impression is that they [the speeches] bore the socks off you.

Another man who recalled the night in question for the court was former Independent TD Paudge Connolly.

He told prosecuting counsel Eoghan Cole that he checked out the dining room before going in to get fed.

“I didn’t think it could be a much safer place,” he said.

The trial continues today.