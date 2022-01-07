Man, 40s, dies following collision in Roscommon 

A man in his 40s has died following a single-car collision in Co Roscommon.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the collision to come forward. It occurred on the N61 at Ballybay in Kiltoom shortly after 9.30am.
The man received medical treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead.
His body has since been taken to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital. A post-mortem will take place in due course.
The road remains closed and diversions are in place. A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is underway.
Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on the N61 at this time, to make this footage available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 663 8300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.