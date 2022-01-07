Public urged to donate unwanted Christmas gifts to charity shops

A children’s charity is calling on the public to donate any unwanted Christmas gifts to their shops.

Barnardos has said that any donated gifts would be "greatly welcomed" by their shop staff.

“If you received anything that was too small, too big or just not right for your home we will gladly find a home for it in our shop,” said Bernadette Harrington, Barnardos Shops Manager.

The charity has seven shops around the country, with three in Carlow, Cork and Wexford and four more in Dublin at Dalkey, Clondalkin, Kilbarrack and Dun Laoghaire.

“The funds brought in from each donated item will go directly towards our work with just under 18,000 children and families in communities across the country, so it really will be the gift that keeps on giving,” said Ms Harrington.

“There is something for everyone in Barnardos shops and donations of unwanted gifts, big or small, are always welcome.”

A survey issued last month found that Irish people were expected to spend more than €700 on Christmas presents in 2021.

It also found that 38% of people said the Covid-19 pandemic has caused them to be more generous with their time and money in relation to charitable causes, with 92% saying they donated to charity by giving money, donating items, offering raffle prizes or giving to a food bank.

According to the research, Irish people donate an average of €87 a year to causes close to their hearts.

Based on donations during the average year, the most generous givers are from Carlow (€178), Wicklow (€106), Sligo (€103), Meath (€102) and Wexford (€100).