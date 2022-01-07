'Hazardous' driving conditions expected with snow and ice warning in place 

“Hazardous travelling conditions” are expected this morning in some parts with a status yellow snow and ice warning in place for the entire country.

Met Éireann said “scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow, and icy stretches” could lead to dangerous conditions with the warning in place until 11am today.

“Showers will be most widespread in the west and north of the country where some accumulations are likely. Isolated thunderstorms will occur also,” Met Éireann warned.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has advised motorists to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on any essential journeys.

In icy conditions, road users are being reminded to slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

“Avoid over steering and harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends,” the RSA has advised.

It comes as temperatures have dropped sharply in the past week, with temperatures falling below freezing in some parts.

'Risk of localised flooding'

Later today, showers “will tend to die out” but rain and milder conditions “will push in the south and west”.

Met Éireann said that tonight, rain will spread eastwards across the country “turning heavy at times, especially in the west and southwest with a risk of localised flooding”.

Temperatures will drop to between 0C and 3C tonight in the north and east but the south and west will see milder temperatures of 4C to 8C.

Saturday morning will see sunny spells however rain will follow later in the day.

Hail with isolated thunderstorms are possible, while some showers may turn to sleet through the evening hours.

Sunday will see a “mostly dry start”, apart from a few wintry showers in the northwest.

However, “rain will develop in the southwest and spread northeastwards to all areas through the afternoon and evening”.

The outlook heading into next week is that the weather will be unsettled, with rain or blustery showers.

Met Éireann has indicated that it will become milder and more settled towards the middle of next week.

Meanwhile, a status yellow snow and ice warning has been issued by the UK Met Office for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

It is warning: “Frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning.”

The warning is in place until 11am today.