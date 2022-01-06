Met Éireann review reveals what the weather was really like in 2021

The effects of global warming are incontrovertibly clear on Ireland's climate, with 2021 temperatures far exceeding those of 20 to 30 years ago, Met Éireann data shows.

In its Annual Climate Statement for 2021, Met Éireann revealed that temperatures recorded at 25 locations across the country were warmer than the long-term averages, calculated between 1981 and 2010.

No location fell below the long-term average, with all 25 ranging from a 0.1 degree increase at Dublin Airport to 0.8 degrees at Knock Airport and Phoenix Park.

A dozen locations recorded temperatures at least 0.5 degrees higher than the long-term average.

It was the warmest year on record at four stations — Markree, Co Sligo, Gurteen, Co Tipperary, Athenry, Co Galway, and Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon.

It was the warmest year since 1997 at Ballyhaise, Co Cavan, and Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

It was the warmest year since 2006 at Dunsany, Co Meath, and it was the warmest year since 2007 at Newport, Co Mayo, Claremorris, Co Mayo, and Knock Airport, Co Mayo, Met Éireann said.

Heatwaves were reported at 14 stations between July 16 and 25, with six stations reporting heatwaves lasting 10 consecutive days, the report added.

Ireland's increasing temperatures correlate with those seen around the world as the climate crisis worsens.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said that said the global temperature in 2020 was nearly 1.1C warmer than 19th-century levels, and that the evidence was clear that people are driving global warming.

That warming has led to more extreme heatwaves, flooding, wildfires, and rising sea levels, and will become even more damaging if action is not taken as a matter of urgency, it said, leading to world leaders agreeing a host of new measures at the Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow in November.

In terms of rainfall, Met Éireann said that the majority of annual totals across the country were below their long-term average.

The highest daily rainfall total was 71.1mm at Mullingar, Co Westmeath on August 5 — its highest daily fall on record, or some 71 years.

The number of rain days ranged from 170 days at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin, to 263 days at Belmullet, Co Mayo, the report found.

It was the driest year since 2010 at Gurteen, Co Tipperary, and Malin Head, Co Donegal, and the driest year since 2011 at Phoenix Park.

There were 45 separate dry periods — absolute droughts, partial droughts, and dry spells —

observed in Ireland during 2021, Met Éireann said.

All available sunshine totals were above their long-term average, the data shows.

"Percentage of annual sunshine values ranged from 108% (annual sunshine total of 1485.0 hours) at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin to 109% (annual sunshine total of 1415.0 hours) at Shannon Airport, Co Clare," Met Éireann said.

Johnstown Castle in Wexford saw the most sunshine with almost 1,587 hours, while Malin Head in Donegal saw the fewest at just under 1,238.

Sherkin Island in Cork had the strongest recorded wind at 135 km/h during Storm Barra last month, while four stations had their lowest yearly mean wind on record.

Dublin Airport had its lowest yearly mean wind since 1959.