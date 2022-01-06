Fine for parking on footpaths, cycle tracks and bus lanes to double

The penalty for parking on footpaths, cycle tracks and bus lanes is set to double from next month.
The fixed charge penalty for motorists caught parking in these areas will go from €40 to €80 from February 1.
The Minister for Transport said he hopes the change will act as a deterrent for those who park illegally in these areas.
"Parking on footpaths puts vulnerable pedestrians, such as wheelchair users and those pushing buggies, at significant risk by forcing them off the footpath and into traffic," said Eamon Ryan.
He said the increased fine should help to improve the safety of all vulnerable road and footpath users and promote a more considerate use of road space.
The various dangers posed by obstructing bus and cycle lanes as well as footpaths were highlighted by Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State with responsibility for Road Safety.
Such careless and reckless parking confronts vulnerable people with dangerous obstacles on busy roads and forces buses and cars to undertake tricky manoeuvres to overtake them, said Ms Naughton.