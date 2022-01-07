Funding for 27 regeneration projects: Vacant buildings to become remote working hubs

The Government has announced €21.5m funding for 27 landmark regeneration projects nationwide.

The money will see old schools, cinemas, courthouses, and vacant buildings transformed into remote working hubs, studios, visitor centres, museums, libraries, and other community spaces.

Heather Humphreys, the minister for rural and community development, said the funding, under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund, is being invested in projects that will rejuvenate town centres, drive economic growth, and help combat dereliction.

It is also hoped the initiative will help boost tourism in rural Ireland.

A number of the projects approved for funding involve the re-purposing of old, derelict, and historical buildings into modern-day remote working hubs, as well as enterprise, cultural, and community facilities.

The funding will bring these projects through the development stage and to the point where they are ready for workers.

Ms Humphreys said: “In 2022, we will continue to roll out unprecedented levels of investment in Rural Ireland — making our towns and villages even better places to live, work, raise a family, and run a business.

“This is proof of our strong commitment to supporting our rural communities both economically and socially.

“The projects being invested in represent the huge ambition that underpins ‘Our Rural Future’ and will have a truly transformational impact right across the country.

When complete, these projects will leave a lasting difference on these locations for generations to come, benefitting tens of thousands of families in rural Ireland.

The projects receiving funding include €729,304 towards the renewal of Listowel town square.

It also involves the connection of the North Kerry Greenway into the heart of the town and the repurposing of units in the town centre as enterprise spaces.

In addition, €1.2m will be used to build a digital and enterprise hub that will replace a disused cinema in the Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Some €1.5m will go towards a €1.9m plan to develop plans in Fermoy town for "the adaptive and sustainable reuse" of vacant town centre buildings to accommodate a range of uses that will address the social, economic, cultural and physical needs of the town.

The money will also go towards the development of a Craft Makers Hub, as well as, among other things, the provision of enhanced recreational facilities.

Fianna Fáil Cork East TD James O’Connor welcomed that the Government has identified Fermoy as one of two successful Cork candidates in Category 2 of the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

Mr O'Connor said: “This funding was hard fought for by Cork County Council and I want to thank Niall Healy and his team in County Hall and Fermoy for putting this application forward.”

The other Cork project to attract funding is in Macroom and will see plans to revitalise the town centre, including the development of "a future vision for a prominent derelict heritage property in the centre of the town".

The total cost of the project will be €494,000, and yesterday's announcement will see €395,000 going towards the project.

Another €961,000 is to be put into a project to develop plans to re-use a key vacant building in the Kerry village of Killorglin as a multifunction hub for "tourism, education, training, and co-working purposes".

The money will also go towards renovating a derelict former courthouse as a heritage and cultural centre.

Another courthouse to benefit will be the historic courthouse building in Borris-in-Ossary, Co Laois.

Some €212,332 will go towards providing remote working and community facilities and regenerating the vacant building for the benefit of the local community.