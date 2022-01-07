'My dad is 92 and waited 27 hours to get a bed': study looks at care of elderly in A&E

Long waiting times, unpleasant waiting conditions, and lack of communication have been listed as among the challenges faced by older people when seeking care in hospital Emergency Departments (EDs).

A new study looking at the care experiences of older people in the Emergency Department analysed the input of more than 4,400 people aged 65 and over and the authors — from the Health Information and Quality Authority and the School of Social Work and Social Policy, Trinity College Dublin — found that some older patients had a preference for separate A&E services for people in their age group, to take them away from others, such as "disruptive" drug and alcohol users.

The authors analysed data from the 2019 National Inpatient Experience Survey (NIES), with responses from 4,442 patients pinpointing four main issues: prompt triage, with seamless, fast and efficient services; unpleasant, long waiting times; the reality of waiting; and preferences for a segregated ED with separate services for older patients.

Many older patients praised the efficient and prompt triaging of their condition on entering the hospital, but according to the study, almost two-thirds waited between six and 24 hours for admission.

Waiting times an issue of concern

"Prolonged waiting times in the ED were a significant issue of concern for many older people, with visits to the ED characterised by the uncertainty of not knowing how long they were expected to wait for services."

One relative was quoted as saying: "My dad is 92 and came from a nursing home and he was waiting 27 hours before he got a bed. That's unacceptable."

There was widespread praise for the efforts of staff, but also calls for improvements.

"Many older patients urged for particular units or rooms within or outside of the general ED that could provide services for people with addictions such as drug and alcohol users, patients with a minor illness or injury, and a separate, special ED unit for older people," it said.

"Drug and alcohol users were seen by some older patients as disruptive, which caused distress.

"In the ED, personal care tasks such as going to the toilet, feeding, and bathing of older patients who required assistance were usually left to relatives and carers," it said, adding that sometimes "older patients were left to take care of themselves".

The authors said: "There is a need to reduce waiting times and integrate user perspectives in the planning, organisation, and delivery of ED care to improve experiences and quality of care for a growing older population."