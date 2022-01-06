Renewed witness appeal launched for fatal Mayo collision

Renewed witness appeal launched for fatal Mayo collision

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 13:09
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí in Castlebar are renewing their appeal for information in relation to a fatal road traffic collision which took place in Castlebar, Mayo last month.

The two-car collision occurred on the N60 at Breaffy in Castlebar on December 27 at 5.40pm.

A passenger of one of these vehicles, a man in his 30s, sustained fatal injuries and later passed away. 

Three men and a woman were taken to Mayo General Hospital and they received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. 

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N60 Castlebar to Claremorris Road between 5.35pm -5.55pm, is asked to make this footage available Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

