Renewed witness appeal launched for fatal Mayo collision

Gardaí in Castlebar are renewing their appeal for information in relation to a fatal road traffic collision which took place in Castlebar, Mayo last month.
The two-car collision occurred on the N60 at Breaffy in Castlebar on December 27 at 5.40pm.
A passenger of one of these vehicles, a man in his 30s, sustained fatal injuries and later passed away.
Three men and a woman were taken to Mayo General Hospital and they received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.