'Golfgate' trial to get underway in Galway 

The case against two politicians and two hoteliers over their alleged role in organising the controversial ‘Golfgate’ dinner during Covid restrictions in 2020 is due to begin today in Galway District Court.

The trial could take up to five days as more than 50 witnesses have been summoned to give evidence.

The Oireachtas Golf Society dinner at the Station House Hotel in Clifden, Co Galway, sparked huge political controversy amid claims that it breached coronavirus rules in place at the time, when it was brought to public attention by the Irish Examiner on August 20, 2020.

The accused include alleged organisers of the event, independent TD Noel Grealish (55) from Carnmore in Galway, and former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy (76) from The Square, Castlepollard in Westmeath.

Politicians Noel Grealish and Donie Cassidy (pictured) face charges for allegedly organising the Golfgate dinner of the Oireachtas Golf Society in the Clifden Hotel in August 2020. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

The two politicians are charged with having organised, or caused to be organised, an event that contravened a penal provision of a regulation made under Section 31A (1) of the Health Act 1947 as amended, to prevent, limit, minimise, or slow the spread of Covid-19.

John Sweeney (61), owner of the Station House Hotel in Clifden, and his son James (32), the general manager of the hotel, face the same charges.

The offence is punishable by a fine of up to €2,500 and/or six months in prison.

Noel Grealish was captain of the Oireachtas Golf Society in August 2020 when the Golfgate event took place in Clifden. Picture: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

Deputy Grealish was captain of the Oireachtas Golf Society at the time of the event, while Mr Cassidy was president.

The fallout from the event led to a number of high-profile resignations: EU trade commissioner, Phil Hogan; minister for agriculture, Dara Calleary, and leas cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Jerry Buttimer, all resigned their positions after attending the event.

Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe also attended the event.