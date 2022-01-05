Lotto jackpot rolls into seventh month without a winner

In total, over 110,000 players won prizes across tonight's Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 22:09
Michelle McGlynn

The so-called 'unwinnable' Lotto jackpot continues to live up to its name.

Once again, tonight's draw came and went with no player lucky enough to scoop the €19 million prize.

The numbers drawn were: 8, 24, 36, 28, 41 and 45. The bonus number was 16.

Tonight's draw marks seven months since the jackpot was last won on Saturday, June 5.

The game's top prize has been capped at €19,060,800 since September 29, meaning no more money can be added to it.

If won, it would become the largest lotto win in the history of the game in Ireland by a significant margin.

Last month, National Lottery chiefs appeared before the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Finance where they sought regulatory approval to introduce a must-be-won draw to avoid jackpots rolling over for months without a winner.

Speaking at the time, Andrew Algeo, chief executive of Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI) said it was in everyone's interests that the jackpot is seen as "both aspirational and possible".

"That requires jackpots to be both large enough and won frequently enough. We know our customers want this Lotto jackpot to be won soon, as do we," said Mr Algeo.

"So, we have sought regulatory approval to introduce a must-be-won draw into the Lotto game rules, which would ensure that such an improbably long wait for a capped jackpot win cannot occur again.

"That would also allow us to provide certainty to Lotto players, as to the latest date on which this record €19m jackpot will be won by."

<p>President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina meet Dr Mike Ryan of the World Health Organization at Áras an Uachtaráin.</p>

