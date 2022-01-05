Third of Covid patients in intensive care died in second half of last year

Approximately one in three people in intensive care with Covid died between June 27 and Christmas Day.

A total of 697 people aged 15 and over were admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) between June 27 and December 25, according to Health Protection Surveillance Centre data.

Of these admissions, 387 were discharged alive, making up 55.5% of admissions. Some 93 people were still in ICU when data was gathered.

Some 217 people (31.1%) died while in or after ICU care.

The median age of admissions was 59 but ranged from 15 to 88.

Some 60% were male and 40% were female.

Those aged 65 to 74 were the largest age cohort in ICU with 192 admissions (27.5%), followed by 138 people aged 55 to 64 (19.8%); and 134 admissions of those aged 45 to 54 (19.2%).

Seventeen patients (2.4%) aged 15 to 24 were admitted to ICU with Covid; 57 people were aged 25 to 34 (8.2%); 91 patients were 35 to 44 (13.1%); 63 were aged 75 to 84 (9.0%); and five patients were aged 85 or more (0.7%).

Some 553 (79.3%) of those admitted to ICU had one or more underlying medical conditions while 144 had none (20.7%).

Hypertension was the most common underlying condition with 254 patients (45.9%) followed by chronic heart disease with 194 patients (35.1%).

Chronic respiratory disease was also common with 163 patients (29.5%).

Some 130 Covid patients were admitted to ICU with diabetes mellitus (23.5%).

Pregnancy was reported in 25 ICU Covid cases during the fourth wave (9% of female ICU Covid cases).

The median age of pregnant women in ICU with Covid was 33 (range 25 to 43 years). Twelve had underlying medical conditions, and 11 received invasive mechanical ventilation.

Twenty-two cases reported not having received a vaccine, two cases reported having received one dose of a two-dose vaccine regimen prior to infection, and one case had received two doses of a two-dose regimen prior to infection.

Some 460 Covid patients (66%) had Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) at the time of admission to ICU, while 451 (64.7%) required non-invasive mechanical ventilation and 191 (27.4%) required invasive mechanical ventilation.

Pneumonia was the most common clinical complication reported at the time of discharge from ICU, followed by ARDS. Other complications included sepsis and multi-organ failure.

The median length of stay for those discharged alive was eight days but ranged from one to 90 days. While the median length of stay for those who died was 11 days but ranged from one to 62 days.

ICU admissions peaked last January 24 with 221 admissions.

Currently, there are 94 patients in ICU, with seven admitted in the last 24 hours and three discharged.

ICU numbers are expected to peak in this wave of Covid in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, antigen test shortages and cripplingly high demand for PCR tests have made testing for the virus challenging for some.

Rory Broderick of Broderick’s Pharmacy on Barrack St in Cork said that demand is so high every delivery now sells out within hours.

Conor Phelan from Phelan’s Pharmacy group said that antigen tests sold more than any other item in their nine pharmacies throughout Cork and Dublin over the last two weeks.

“Every second person was buying antigen tests. We sold a large amount, many thousands,” he said.

Aldi’s group buying director, John Curtin, said: “We have seen a large uplift in the demand for Covid-19 antigen tests, particularly so in the last number of weeks."

He said that antigen tests are available in all 149 Aldi stores nationwide at €2.49 for a single, and packs of five for €11.99.

Boots Pharmacy chain has also seen “a sharp uplift in demand” for self-administered antigen tests in recent weeks.

This spike in demand “has caused temporary availability issues in some of our stores. We are working closely with suppliers and hope to have stock replenished in affected stores in the coming week,” a statement from Boots said.